Eco-Activists Protest Near Elysee Palace in Paris, Call For Action in Amazon Deforestation - Photos

Some of the activists barricaded themselves in a fire truck blocking the entrance to the building.
"Our activists block access to the Elysee Palace with a fire truck and denounce the inaction of @EmmanuelMacron in the face of the destruction of the Amazon. The journalists present on the spot are driven away by the police," Greenpeace France tweeted, also posting a photo of a large banner with a description that reads "Amazon Rain Forest On Fire. Macron Still Complicit".
Some activists were arrested by the police during the demonstration, the organization said.
The activists decry Macron's inaction over the Amazon wildfires, which have worsened over the summer, making the 2020 year just as destructive as the last. In particular, they condemn imports of several million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans to France, which contributes to the deforestation of the region.
According to Yale University’s Global Forest Atlas, 80 percent of Amazon deforestation is caused by intentional fires set up by farmers and ranchers to clear land for cattle.
