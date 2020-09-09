Kremlin Says Potential Belarus-Russia Full Integration is Not on Agenda

"There cannot be any merger or absorption as a result of the meeting. This is absolute madness. This will be an important visit, especially taking into consideration what Belarus experiences now. You know that our countries are linked by a special partnership, we have compound allied relations," Peskov told reporters.
Every time Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Lukashenko, the two leaders always discuss trade, the economy, delivery of oil and gas, and integration within the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Union State, the spokesman added.
"They also exchange opinions on the central processes unfolding on the European continent, on the regional conflicts," Peskov went on to say.
It is too early to say anything about the exact date of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Moscow, Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, a diplomatic source in Moscow told Sputnik that the visit was planned for 14 September.
The Kremlin is concerned over disappearances of people in Belarus and assumes that all the information on them will be provided in compliance with the law, Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on detentions of members of Belarusian opposition coordination council.
"I will abstain from providing any estimates. I will only say that disappearances of people certainly make us concerned," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on what happens with the Belarusian opposition.
The Kremlin assumes that "some information will be provided within the time frame established by the legislation," the spokesman added.
