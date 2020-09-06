Civil Unrest Over Gentrification Continued in Germany's Leipzig on Saturday - Photos

According to the German news outlet, it was the third day in a row, when the city saw clashes between protesters and police. Protesters were also reported to have smashed windows of new buildings and set off fireworks.
A group of protesters threw bottles and stones at officers. Nine police officers sustained light injuries and 15 protesters are now being investigated. Leipzig police chief Torsten Schultze has described attackers as left-wing extremists.
Protests Over Rising Rents Turn Violent In Germany’s Leipzig pic.twitter.com/KnjBhoeNZr— BV-UPDATES (@benedict_chieme) September 6, 2020
Several photos from the site of events depicting the unrest emerged online.
Unfassbar: Leipzig-Randale, für Mainstream kaum erwähnenswert!— COMPACT-Magazin (@COMPACTMagazin) September 6, 2020
Leipzig brennt schon die dritte Nacht, der Mainstream bringt's als Randnotiz. Warum auch? Es sind linksradikale Chaoten bei der Jagd auf die Polizei! - https://t.co/NRQbo6Fu9T pic.twitter.com/n2f80dsVae
Leipzig-Connewitz:— Niclas. (@UnbreakCode) September 6, 2020
Linke werfen Pyrotechnik und Steine auf Polizisten, Polizei kam in Masse wegen den linken. pic.twitter.com/nlNMyL9oCN
