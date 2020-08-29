Son of Bonduelle Founder Dead in Hit-and-Run Crash, Reports Say

The 50-year-old was hit by a car as he, his wife, and friends were riding bikes in the northern French city of Lille in the early hours of Saturday, the France Info news channel reported.
Paramedics were called, but they could not resuscitate the victim, who is reported to have died instantly. The driver fled the scene but was arrested later in the morning. According to reports, he has a record of reckless driving.
#Lille: décès de Jérôme Bonduelle, renversé à vélo cette nuit par un chauffard https://t.co/HnDDeWfQFL pic.twitter.com/LC9pYQ4jzS— VDN Roubaix (@VDNRoubaix) August 29, 2020
The Bonduelle group is a major processed vegetable producer and traces its history to 1853. Jerome Bonduelle joined his family business in 1993, and in 2019 he was appointed chief executive officer of its Prospective and Development department.
