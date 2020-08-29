Situation Outside Charite Hospital in Berlin, Where Alexei Navalny Receives Treatment - Video

Sputnik is live from Berlin where Alexei Navalny receives medical treatment in Charite hospital.
Last week, Navalny fell gravely ill during a domestic flight and went into a coma. Following an emergency landing in the city of Omsk, he was admitted to a local hospital. His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh almost immediately claimed that Navalny could have been poisoned, alleging that a substance might have been added to his tea at the airport. CCTV footage, however, allegedly showed that Navalny was given the cup from his aide.
Russian doctors subsequently found no traces of poison in his samples and said that the deterioration of his health was caused by an abrupt drop of glucose in his blood due to a metabolic imbalance.
