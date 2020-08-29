Swedish Police 'Have No Control' as Koran Burning Sparks Riots in Malmo - Photos, Videos

Mass riots hit Malmo, Sweden after a public Koran burning. At least three hundred enraged people rallied in the Muslim-majority neighbourhoods, with a crowd torching cars and throwing stones at the police officers, who tried to ease the tensions.
"We have ongoing and violent riots right now that we have no control over", police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist told journalists.
This is a European Country no shit! Europe wake the fuck up... Alah-akbar chants... #Malmo #Sweden pic.twitter.com/oVX8GEwhUM— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) August 28, 2020
Videos from Malmo show the crowd chanting "Allahu Akbar", while the officers are trying to contain the unrest.
#Breaking: Massive police and fire-fighter present in #Malmo in #Sweden, after "Stram kurs" a Danish far-right individual person burned the Quran in public on the street, and now riots and vandalism is taking place in muslim majority neighbourhoods. pic.twitter.com/aYlyNynLFi— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) August 28, 2020
However, there have been no reports on casualties from the riots so far.
🇸🇪🇸🇪 #Suède #Malmö #riots pic.twitter.com/XxkIh2hQ7w— La Poutre d'Istanbul (@martopirlo1) August 28, 2020
Mass rioting in Malmo, Sweden after a rumor gets out that someone burned a Koran. pic.twitter.com/CETqTDG5iI— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2020
Earlier in the day, Rasmus Paludan, Danish lawyer and head of the "Hard Line" political group was arrested near Malmo and expelled from the country by Swedish authorities.
According to the police, Paludan, who had previously burned Koran, wrapped in slices of bacon, planned to perform another burning of the book during a mass event. "He was going to break the law", the police said, noting that his behaviour posed danger to the society.
