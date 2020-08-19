EU Doesn't Recognise Results of Belarusian Presidential Election, Michel Says

Mass protests have swept Belarus since the 9 August presidential election results showed incumbent Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of the vote to claim his sixth term in office. The opposition, combined around politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, disputed the results and has been taking to the streets daily since.

The European Union doesn't recognise the results of the Belarusian presidential election, President of the European Council Charles Michel said in a statement after EU leaders held a video conference to discuss the political situation in the country.

"The EU will impose sanctions shortly on a substantial number of individuals responsible for violence, repression, and election fraud", Charles Michel told reporters.

According to Michel, the EU considers the violence against protesters in Belarus shocking and expects an investigation. The EU stands in solidarity with the people of Belarus and doesn't accept impunity, he added.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has also commented on the matter, saying that the EU is ready to accompany a peaceful democratic transition of power in Belarus.

She also said that the EU will allocate 53 million euros for the people of Belarus.

In the meantime, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has stated that she tried in vain to organise a phone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"I personally tried to organise a phone conversation with President Lukashenko, unfortunately, it did not take place. I also asked for a phone conversation with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, that conversation, as you know, took place", Merkel said at a briefing following the online meeting of EU leaders.

Merkel also said that at the moment she could not be a mediator in the situation in Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko has "refused to talk".

"You can mediate only when you are in contact with all parties, but we will do everything on our part to promote national dialogue [in Belarus]", she said.

The German chancellor also emphasised that there must be no interference from abroad in Belarus.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Belarus after the presidential election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term with 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition challenged the outcome, claiming that candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true victor.

Early into the rallies, the security forces utilised tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades, and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters, but the heavy use of force has since subsided.

According to official data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the early days of the unrest. Hundreds of others were injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. Three protesters have died in the unrest.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW