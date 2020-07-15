Polish President Laughs Off Prank Call, Says Suspected Foul Play

A day prior, Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus posted a video on their YouTube channel with an audio recording of Vovan calling Duda while posing as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"During the conversation, I felt that something was wrong. The secretary-general does not pronounce the word ‘zubrowka’ so well, even though the voice was very similar," Duda wrote on his Twitter account.
W trakcie rozmowy zorientowałem się, że coś chyba jest nie tak. Sekretarz Generalny nie wymawia aż tak dobrze słowa „żubrówka”, choć głos był bardzo podobny. 😂— Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) July 15, 2020
Zubrowka, the Polish variation of vodka, was mentioned in the third minute of an 11-minute conversation.
Duda won 51 percent in a runoff vote on Sunday to secure another four years as head of state. Duda is seen as a conservative strongman whose presidency has been marked by distancing relations with the European Union.
