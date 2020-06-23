Ex-CEO of Scandal-Plagued Wirecard Arrested Amid Search for 'Missing Billions'

Markus Braun, the now-former chief executive of Wirecard, has been arrested amid an investigation into missing funds, the Munich public prosecutor's office confirms.
Prosecutors said Braun turned himself in on Monday evening.
The businessman resigned on Friday as the search for the missing cash – $2.1 billion, or a quarter of Wirecard's total balance sheet – hit a dead end in the Philippines. The country's central bank said none of the money appeared to have entered its financial system.
Braun suggested before resigning that the payments firm may have been the victim of a fraud, but prosecutors suspect that he money never existed and that Braun overstated the company's balance sheet and revenues to lure investors and customers.
Wirecard was considered of the most promising European fintech firms, but its image was first dented by a 2019 report that it had used forged and backdated contracts for several suspicious transactions. The company at the time denied the allegations, but its shares slumped on the news.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
