Nineteen Police Officers Injured as Rioters and Looters Devastate Central Stuttgart - Video

The riots in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on Sunday morning followed police checks related to suspected drug dealing in the city centre.

Nineteen law enforcement officers were injured in Stuttgart on Sunday morning after the city centre became a scene of violent upheaval as hundreds of people went on a looting and rioting spree, the local police said in a press release.

The rioters broke shop windows, smashed cars and threw stones at the authorities, the police said.

Several videos of the rampage have been shared on social media. In one of the clips posted on Twitter, a group of rioters is seen smashing and kicking a police van.

Another video emerged online shows the shattered windows of a local McDonalds, ransacked by the angry mob.

The upheavel was prompted by police checks on suspected drug dealers which led to a confrontation and anti-police aggression by a group of people, the law enforcement said.

More than 200 police officers arrived at the site, and a helicopter was used to handle the unrest.

According to the police, some twenty arrests were made in relation to the riots.