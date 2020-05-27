Man Shoots Three People Dead Before Attempting Suicide in Western France - Reports

Three people were killed and one injured at a quarry in Saint-Varent, France, after a man opened fire and subsequently tried to take his own life, AFP reported citing sources close to the investigation.
The assailant entered a meeting room of the mining company with a dozen people inside at around 2 p.m. and shot three people dead, and wounded one. The injured person is said to be in a stable condition.
According to various reports, the shooter is either a present or former employee of the mining company, or is not with the firm and was just posing as a company employee.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
