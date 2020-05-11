Life After Quarantine: Paris Comes Back to Life After 8-Week Coronavirus Lockdown – Photos, Videos

As France relaxed its lockdown restrictions on Monday, residents of the densely-populated capital found themselves under stricter controls that most of the country.
Paris and its surrounding Ile-de-France area, as well as three other adjoining north-eastern regions, were marked as red zones on a colour-coded map of the country because of higher rates of contagion there.
However, primary schools and most businesses still began to open in Paris, with public transport gradually going back to regular service. The specific timeline for high schools, bars, parks and restaurants in the red zones has not been set yet.
A Sputnik correspondent has visited the Paris Métro at rush hour and documented the city's awakening from an eight-week dormancy.
Passengers on the subway were seen wearing protective masks, in line with government restrictions, and keeping the recommended social distance from each other. Those who don't wear a mask risk getting a €135 fine. Passenger capacity is being limited for the time being and some 20 percent of all stations remain closed.
#SputnikVidéo | #Paris, ligne 4: au premier jour du #déconfinement, les passagers du métro gardent les distances de sécurité— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) May 11, 2020
Pour en savoir plus: https://t.co/UDUcnqlA89#deconfinementjour1 #déconfinement #covid19 pic.twitter.com/adVaP967i7
Public transport workers were handing out masks and brochures at Les Halles, a major train hub in central Paris.
#SputnikVidéo | Toujours aux #Halles, des masques et des brochures sont distribués aux passagers du #métro— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) May 11, 2020
Pour en savoir plus: https://t.co/UDUcnqlA89#deconfinementjour1 #déconfinement #covid19 pic.twitter.com/HrfldsxEMc
Hand sanitiser floor stands have been installed at bus stops, and workers were dispensing the gel at the request of subway passengers.
#SputnikVidéo | Aux #Halles, un employé de la #RATP distribue du gel hydroalcoolique aux passagers descendant dans le #métro— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) May 11, 2020
Pour en savoir plus: https://t.co/UDUcnqlA89#deconfinementjour1 #déconfinement #covid19 pic.twitter.com/56HrmTjfo3
Traffic was quite busy on the Périphérique, a controlled-access ring road around the capital.
#SputnikVidéo | De nombreuses voitures ce lundi 11 mai, premier jour du #déconfinement, sur le boulevard périphérique de Paris— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) May 11, 2020
Pour en savoir plus: https://t.co/UDUcnqlA89#deconfinementjour1 pic.twitter.com/58r3Pcc5UG
With shops starting to reopen, a line of more than two dozen people emerged in front of a Zara store in Rue de Rivoli. Fitting rooms will remain closed in most outlets, some of which will encourage customers to try clothes at home and return them if they don't fit.
#SputnikVidéo | Au jour du #déconfinement, de nombreux magasins parisiens ouvrent leurs portes. La rue de #Rivoli n'a pas fait exception, où une file d'une dizaine de personnes s'est formée devant un #Zara— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) May 11, 2020
Pour en savoir plus: https://t.co/UDUcnqlA89#deconfinementjour1 pic.twitter.com/l5OEXh3C1L
This is how French barbers have got back to work using personal protective equipment.
#SputnikVidéo | La vie à Paris revient peu à peu à la normale et les barbershops ne font pas exception: l'un d'eux à Paris, Les Garçons Barbiers, a dès le 11 mai repris le travail tout en suivant les règles de distanciation avec les clients. Voici comment cela se passe pic.twitter.com/VYokM44oHO— Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) May 11, 2020
There have been move than 177,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in France and over 26,300 as of Monday.
