Catch Me if You Can: Alleged Video of Uncontrolled Drone Flying in Latvian Skies Surfaces Online

An alleged video of a drone, that has been flying amok in Latvia since Saturday, has emerged on Twitter. In the short video, the authenticity of which cannot be confirmed, the drone is seen soaring in the sky.
The Civil Aviation Agency of Latvia has been urging Latvian citizens to report its whereabouts if they spot the aerial vehicle.
Delfi news portal reported that the drone belongs to UAVFactory, a Latvian unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer. The outlet cited the company's represenatative as saying that the drone dropped off the radar during a test flight. It was reportedly at an altitude of 200-metres at the time.
The unprecedented event forced the Latvian authorities to close the airspace over the Riga airport.
The drone measures 26 kilos, three metres in length and five metres in width. It is flying at an approximate speed of 70 km/hour and its fuel is enough to remain airborne for 90 hours.
