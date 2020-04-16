Register
12:00 GMT16 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman watches a coronavirus graffiti by street artist 'Uzey' showing a nurse as Superwoman on a wall in Hamm, Germany, on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020

    Germany Announces ‘Small Steps’ on Easing Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (103)
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107897/68/1078976898_0:0:3022:1700_1200x675_80_0_0_4fad49121f9a6c5ab14a5b75cb3a1e37.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004161078981369-germany-announces-small-steps-on-easing-lockdown-amid-covid-19-pandemic/

    On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rolled out the EU’s roadmap for lifting the COVID-19 national lockdowns, calling for a "coordinated exit from the confinement measures".

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced the government’s decision to reopen small shops next week and start reopening schools in early May, adding that strict social distancing rules will remain in place amid the ongoing coronavirus-related national lockdown.

    Speaking to reporters after talks with Germany’s 16 state governors on Wednesday, she underscored that “we are moving forward in small steps and must see what effect they have”.

    Merkel warned that although new COVID-19 infections in Germany have shown signs of slowing down in recent weeks, the country has thus far achieved only “a fragile intermediate success” and doesn't have “much room for manoeuvre”.

    In this Tuesday, March 25, 2020, photo, hospital doctors get instructions on a ventilator at the University Hospital Eppendorf in Hamburg Germany
    © AP Photo / Axel Heimken
    In this Tuesday, March 25, 2020, photo, hospital doctors get instructions on a ventilator at the University Hospital Eppendorf in Hamburg Germany

    She explained that next week’s reopening pertains to non-essential shops, as well auto showrooms, bike shops and bookshops, regardless of their size.

    Schools, closed since mid-March, will begin to reopen as of 4 May. This will also be the case with beauty salons, according to Merkel.

    She added that the stricter restrictions will remain in force, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people in public and an order to keep at a 1.5-metre (five-foot) distance from others, which were introduced in late March.  

    Merkel’s announcement came after Denmark started to reopen primary schools and nurseries earlier on Wednesday, becoming the first in coronavirus-hit Europe to relax restrictions on education.

    While the government touted the move as something that will let parents focus on their jobs and help keep the economy afloat, some parents reportedly lashed out at the decision, saying they don’t want their children to be used as “lab rats”.

    European Commission Unveils Blueprint For Exit From Virus Lockdowns

    In another development on Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the EU’s roadmap for lifting national lockdowns, calling for a "coordinated exit from the confinement measures" that were introduced weeks ago across Europe in a bid to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

    She underscored necessity of complying with several preconditions before governments start to lift the lockdowns which Von der Leyen said should be "gradual and consolidated”.

    "Although it is clear that the path back to normalcy will take a long time, it is also obvious that we cannot maintain these extraordinary restrictions indefinitely”, she emphasised, admitting that “we will have to live with the virus until a vaccine has been developed”.

    As of Wednesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has put the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Europe at 977, 596, with 80,712 fatalities. In Germany, the number of new coronavirus cases reportedly fell for a sixth day on Wednesday, while the total number of cases stood at 137,584, with 3,524 deaths, according to the WHO.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (103)

    Related:

    Germany's Lufthansa to Reduce Quarter of Flights During Next Weeks Over Coronavirus Spread
    Coronavirus Cases Climb by Dozens in Germany, Austria
    Germany Closes Borders to Curb Spread of Coronavirus - Video
    Austria, Germany, Italy to Closely Cooperate in Fight Against Coronavirus - Kurz
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, lockdown, government, Angela Merkel, Denmark, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse