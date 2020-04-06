Paris' Rungis Market Becomes Temporary Morgue Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Video

The pandemic continues to spread across the globe, including European countries. At the moment, there are almost 93,000 confirmed cases in France and over 8,000 fatalities, which is the fourth and fifth position in the world respectively.

The National Interest Market (MIN) in Paris is transformed into a temporary morgue in order to relieve regional funeral services, as the death toll in France spikes with almost 4,500 deceased and over 30,000 new cases of the coronavirus in the last few days.

At the moment, the country shows a rate of over 1,000 infected per 1 million people, while at least 8.7 percent of those infected have succumbed to the disease.

