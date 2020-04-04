Russian Aerospace Forces Send 2 More Planes to Serbia to Fight COVID-19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The seventh and the eighth planes of the Russian Aerospace Forces have left for Serbia to help the Balkan nation fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

"The seventh Il-76 military transport plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces has taken off from the Chkalovsky Airfield in Moscow Region to the Republic of Serbia to provide assistance in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease", the Ministry said in a statement.

A bit later, the Russian Defence Ministry added that the eighth plane had also left for Serbia.

On Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry said it would send 87 military epidemiologists and medics, as well as protective gear and disinfectant to Serbia on 11 flights starting Friday.

According to the local Health Ministry, Serbia has confirmed 1,476 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 39 fatalities.