Number of Coronavirus Cases in Spain Surges to 117,710, Death Toll Nears 11,000

Spain registers 7,500 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, total reaches 117,700, the health ministry said in a statement.

Spain's coronavirus death toll rose to a total of 10,935, up from 10,003 the previous day, the Health Ministry said.

At least 117,710 cases of infection with the new coronavirus have been recorded in Spain since the start of the spread of infection in the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Thursday afternoon, the department confirmed a total of 110,238 cases and 10,003 victims of the epidemic. Yesterday, a total of 932 people died from coronavirus in Spain.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, more than 34,000 cases of the disease have been detected in Madrid where 4,500 people have died while in in Catalonia there have been 23,500 cases, with 2,300 deaths.

Earlier, Spanish authorities extended the high alert regime in place due to COVID-19 pandemic through 11 April.