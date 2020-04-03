Register
08:10 GMT03 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Handcuffs

    Danish Emergency Law: Double Penalty for Coronavirus-Related Crimes, Expulsion of Foreign Criminals

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (194)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:181:1920:1261_1200x675_80_0_0_eb088751696eec7fdc158ad729053c20.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202004031078814469-danish-emergency-law-double-penalty-for-coronavirus-related-crimes-expulsion-of-foreign-criminals/

    The law also includes a quadrupling of penalties for attempts to abuse the state relief measures to help businesses survive the epidemic.

    A broad majority of Danish parties have supported a bill on double punishment for criminals who exploit the coronavirus epidemic for personal gain, the newspaper BT reported.

    On the initiative of the national-conservative Danish People's Party and the New Right, the original bill was expanded to include the expulsion of foreign criminals.

    Former Immigration Minister Inger Støjberg, the liberal-conservative party Venstre's vice-leader and legal rapporteur and the sponsor of the original bill, said she was pleased with the additions.

    “I believe that this bill has been improved over time, even with the amendments that the Danish People's Party and the New Right have come up with, and that is of course why we support it”, Inger Støjberg said, as quoted by the news outlet Den Korte Avis. “My principal view, and that of Venstre as well, is that as a foreigner, you obviously have a very special obligation not to commit crime when in Denmark. Therefore, the strengthening in that field is only fair and reasonable”.

    The bill was also supported by the ruling Social Democrats party.

    “You can safely say that the Parliament has found the big hammer and is using it against those who cheat and scam,” Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup said, as quoted by Danish Radio.

    However, the law also met some resistance. The Social Liberal Party and the Red-Green Alliance voted against it. The latter was in favour of the double penalties, but was largely put off by the expulsion clause.

    “We do not want to support the divide in society. We want to support unity against the corona crisis, we want to support solidarity, and therefore we are voting against this proposal,” Søren Søndergaard of the Red-Green Alliance reasoned.

    The Socialist People's Party symbolically voted against the expulsion amendment, but voted yest to overall bill.

    “It is very reprehensible if you take advantage of the situation with CoVID-19 to commit crime,” the party's legal rapporteur Karina Dehnhardt Lorentzen said.

    The law also includes stricter penalties for people trying to abuse the multi-billion aid package that the government has passed to offer relief to affected businesses and help them weather the crisis. For this type of crime, a quadrupling of penalties is due.

    Lastly, the law has a so-called “sunset clause”, which means that it expires on 1 March 2021.

    Denmark has about 3,400 cases of COVID-19 so far, and has registered 123 fatalities. Denmark is currently on lockdown, with schools closed and non-essential workers working from home, but is eyeing a gradual re-opening after Easter.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (194)

    Related:

    Migrant Crime Called Denmark's 'Big Problem' According to 'Insane' Statistics
    Danish Integration Minister: Refugees Cheat and Lie Without Any Consequences
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Inger Støjberg, Danish People's Party, New Right (Denmark), Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Offices at the Phyongchon District People's Hospital are disinfected on Wednesday, 1 April 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    Corona Who? Scenes of Daily Life in North Korea Where No COVID-19 Cases Have Been Confirmed
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse