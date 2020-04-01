French Musician Marouani Follows Strict Quarantine, Hopes to Return to Concert Tour

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - French musician and composer Didier Marouani said that he and his family are following a strict quarantine regime amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but he continues to compose at home and hopes will return to his concert tour later this year.

"We follow very strictly the quarantine regime because I think that it is the only way to help stop the pandemic", Marouani said. "People have started to understand that staying home and going out for just a minimum is the only way to stop this pandemic."

Marouani pointed out that he solely ventures out of his home in order to purchase food or walk his dog, which takes about an hour, but likes to return and communicate with his fans.

"I try to be near people who like my music and try to answer on Facebook or social networks people that need to receive answers to questions regarding the pandemic or personal ones", he said. "I always have been very close and I try to be more closer now."

Marouani noted that despite the present changes in his everyday life, he is used to playing and composing at his studio at home.

"A lot of phone calls of course or video-conferences replace the meetings now", he said.

Marouani said his electronic music band Space was working on different projects prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and planned to continue the Space Anniversary concert tour in Russia and in other countries.

"We had to postpone the tour because many countries don’t allow concerts and sports competitions have been canceled or postponed", he said. "Hopefully, the tickets for our concerts were not yet on sale. We will wait, of course, that the situation becomes better and that the pandemic stops and see with the promoters when it will be possible to continue the Space concert tour... We are trying to postpone the Space Anniversary concert tour for 2 October."

Marouani said the situation in the world is very difficult and stressed the importance of being patient and obeying strictly the suggested quarantine regime.

"Panic is not good at all, we have in the world very good scientists they are working on the pandemic and try to discover a medicine to stop and cure this virus", he said. "We must be in quarantine and help so that the pandemic will not to grow so fast."

The French authorities have confirmed nearly 53,000 cases of infection with COVID-19, including over 3,500 fatalities and nearly 9,500 recoveries, according to the John Hopkins University.