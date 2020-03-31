Thai King Goes Into 'Self-Isolation' in Fashionable German Hotel with Harem of 20 Women - Reports

The 67-year-old monarch is a frequent visitor of Germany, where he owns property on Lake Starnberg. His trip to the hotel was authorised in spite of the lockdown imposed in Bavaria due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 67,051 people across Germany.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn has "isolated" himself at the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in a Bavarian resort in Germany in the company of 20 ladies, the German newspaper Bild reported.

According to the newspaper, the monarch booked all of the room after German officials lifted quarantine regulations on the hotel as the king and his retinue were classified as "a household".

The king's extravagant venture did not sit well with Thais, who took to Twitter to express their discontent with the 67-year-old monarch's trip.

A Thai-language hashtag that could be rendered as "Why do we need a king?" has emerged on Twitter - even despite Thailand's law prohibiting criticism of the monarchy under penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

The king's trip to Germany comes as the country is experiencing one of the worst coronavirus crises, with 67,051 infected and 650 dead, making the nation the fifth worst-hit country in the world.

In his homeland Thailand, there are 1,651 cases of COVID-19 with 10 fatalities.