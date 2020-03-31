Ukraine's Rada Adopts Law to Lift Moratorium on Agricultural Land Sale From 1 July 2021

KIEV (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, adopted at its extraordinary meeting a law that lifts the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land from 1 July 2021.

The decision was backed by 259 lawmakers with the required minimum of 226 votes. The document has yet to be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The original version of the law was scheduled to come into force on 1 October 2020. The adoption of the document is critical to sign a new loan program with the International Monetary Fund.

In December, the International Monetary Fund reached an agreement with Ukraine on a three-year loan worth 4 billion Special Drawing Rights ($5.5 billion), IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

In 2018, the IMF approved a standby loan agreement of $3.9 billion for Ukraine, with an implementation period of 14 months.