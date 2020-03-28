Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate Goes Dark For Earth Hour - Video

Earth Hour, started in Sydney, Australia back in 2007, has now spread worldwide as a global solidarity movement with millions of people turning off unnecessary lights and electric appliances to highlight the importance of taking measures to counter environmental challenges.

Live from Berlin, near the Brandenburg Gate as its illumination has been turned off to mark Earth Hour.

This year's Earth Hour, however, has been marred by the grim coronavirus pandemic, whic is why all public events have been cancelled as precautionary measures.

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 600,000 with the US topping the list at more than 100,000 confirmed cases. Italy currently still holds the top spot in terms of fatalities with 9,000 lethal cases.

Follow Sputnik's Feed for More!