Pope Francis Holds 'Prayer for Humanity' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Video

Pope invited all Catholics to participate in the prayer spiritually and said that everyone who joins in will have a chance to receive a plenary indulgence.

Pope Francis is holding a "prayer for humanity" via streaming from Vatican City amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will conclude with the eucharistic 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing which is usually reserved for Christmas, Easter and other special occasions.

Earlier, the Pope called on all Catholics to participate spiritually, adding that all who join in the prayer will have the possibility of receiving a plenary indulgence.

