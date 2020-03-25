Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Calvo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Earlier this week, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, 62, was taken to hospital with a respiratory infection, the government said in a statement.

Spanish Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a statement from the government said.

Earlier this week, Calvo was hospitalized over a respiratory infection. On Tuesday, she was tested for COVID-19 and the test has come back positive.

Calvo has been receiving medical treatment and is doing well, the statement added.

As of 25 March, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Spain has exceeded 33,000, with 2,182 deaths, according to the WHO.