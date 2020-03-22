Virologists Sent to Italy Have Practical Experience in Combating Viral Infections - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Virologists, who were sent to Italy to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, have extensive practical experience, as they took part in eliminating outbreaks of African Swine Fever, anthrax and were involved in developing a vaccine against Ebola, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

"Most of them are leading experts in their field, they took part in eliminating outbreaks of African Swine Fever, anthrax, developing a vaccine against Ebola and plague vaccines", the ministry said.

The ministry added that specialists have extensive experience in combating the spread of viral infections, in eliminating the difficult epidemiological situation, and in organising the disinfection of buildings, structures and water intake systems.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. Over 300,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

Italy has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with the death toll from COVID-19 in Italy having surpassed the coronavirus death toll in China, where the first COVID-19 cases were registered in December.

According to the Johns Hopkins University count, there are over 53,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy, with the death toll standing at over 4,800.