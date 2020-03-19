Sacre-Coeur Left Deserted as Paris Remains on Lockdown Due to Coronavirus - Video

France has recorded over 7,700 coronavirus cases and 175 fatalities, with the government ordering a shutdown of all non-essential businesses and urging citizens to practice social distancing to contain the spread of the disease.

The Sacre-Coeur has been left deserted as the streets of Paris have become empty since the French government put its 67 million people under a 15-day coronavirus lockdown.

The borders of the European Union and the Schengen area will be closed for a period of 30 days starting 17 March due to the spread of the coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

Macron also said that travel within France would be seriously restricted for at least 15 days starting on Tuesday.

