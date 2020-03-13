UK Ambassador to BiH Says Prince Charles’ Visit to Bosnia Postponed Due to COVID-19 Fears

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Visit of Prince Charles of the United Kingdom to Bosnia and Herzegovina is postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Matt Field, the UK ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, said on Friday.

"Due to the development of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has demanded that their royal highnesses postpone their trips to BiH [Bosnia and Herzegovina], Cyprus and Jordan", Field tweeted.

​Prince Charles planned to visit Sarajevo and Srebrenica from 17-18 March.

Bosnia has so far confirmed 18 cases of the coronavirus infection in the country, according to the health authorities.

As of 09:00 GMT on 13 March, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 798 cases of COVID-19 in the UK after 208 new cases were confirmed during the previous 24 hours, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak. A total of ten people have died after contracting the disease in the UK.

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recoveries exceeding 68,000.