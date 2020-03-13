UK Ambassador to BiH Says Prince Charles’ Visit to Bosnia Postponed Due to COVID-19 Fears

"Due to the development of the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has demanded that their royal highnesses postpone their trips to BiH [Bosnia and Herzegovina], Cyprus and Jordan", Field tweeted.
Prince Charles planned to visit Sarajevo and Srebrenica from 17-18 March.
Zbog razvoja situacije vezane za pandemiju korona virusa, Britanska vlada je zatražila da Njihova kraljevska visočanstva odgode svoje posjete BiH, Kipru i Jordanu. pic.twitter.com/d3gT8mb0nk— Matt Field (@MattFieldUK) March 13, 2020
Bosnia has so far confirmed 18 cases of the coronavirus infection in the country, according to the health authorities.
As of 09:00 GMT on 13 March, the Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed 798 cases of COVID-19 in the UK after 208 new cases were confirmed during the previous 24 hours, the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak. A total of ten people have died after contracting the disease in the UK.
The World Health Organization declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900 and recoveries exceeding 68,000.
