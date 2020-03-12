Italian Streets Go Empty as Authorities Tighten Lockdown Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Video

Italy is currently facing the worst COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, with over 12,000 confirmed cases of the disease. Of those, 827 people have died and 1,045 have recovered.

Italy has introduced new measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19): all non-essential commercial activities have been halted, with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies.

Government sources told reporters the measures would be effective until 25 March.

More restrictions have been imposed due to the highest daily jump in death toll since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, increasing the number of deaths to over 30 percent. The country was placed under COVID-19 quarantine on 10 March.

