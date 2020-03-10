Explosion Reported at Chemical Plant in Barcelona, At Least One Person Dead

Besides the sole fatal outcome, at least 12 people have been injured. The Civil Protection service has introduced the Plaseqcat plan that is used for chemical alerts and stays in close contact with the city's fire department and the company owning the factory to find out what materials have been affected by the fire.
ProteccioCivil puja a fase d'Emergència el #PLASEQCAT per l'explosió del polígon Montsolís de la Verneda #Barcelona. Els equips d'emergències confirmen que hi ha una víctima mortal— Protecció civil (@emergenciescat) March 10, 2020
Explosión en Barcelona. Via Trajana pic.twitter.com/D6NLmZmHQS— Pauxixinabo (@pauxixinabo) March 10, 2020
Eleven fire teams and eight ambulances have been deployed to the scene of the incident.
