Avalanche Kills Five People in Austria - Police

Five people died in an avalanche in Dachstein, Austria on Sunday morning. According to the police in northern Austria, the avalanche took place at around 9.30 a.m. local time.

The five victims were apparently travelling with a group.

Although the rescue workers arrived after a short time, it was too late; the five members of the group had already died.

Nothing is known about the identity of the victims, who are said to be from the Czech Republic. Eyewitnesses report that the entire slope had shifted. Emergency forces had deployed six helicopters at the scene from Upper Austria and Styria.

The bodies were brought down from 2,800 metres, according to a police spokesman.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW