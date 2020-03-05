Verkhovna Rada Approves Admission of Foreign Troops to Ukraine for Exercises in 2020

KIEV (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Parliament on Wednesday passed a law authorising the admission of units from other nations’ armed forces to Ukraine in 2020 to participate in multinational exercises.

The decision was supported by 289 parliamentarians at an extraordinary session of the Verkhovna Rada with a required minimum of 226 votes. The document has yet to be signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The list of approved exercises includes Ukrainian-US exercises Rapid Trident-2020 and Sea Breeze-2020, Ukrainian-Romanian exercises Riverine-2020, Ukrainian-Moldovan exercises South-2020, as well as the Ukrainian-British drill Warrior Watcher-2020.

About 20 countries are going to take part in the military drill Sea Breeze-2020 in Odessa, media outlets reported.

According to NATO, Rapid Trident is an annual, multinational exercise organised by Ukraine and the United States. In September 2019, around 3,700 service members from 14 NATO allied and partner nations participated in the military drills in the country.