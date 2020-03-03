First Death From Coronavirus Confirmed in Spain

The outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province and has since spread to more than 50 countries worldwide.

The first death from novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Spain, Valencian health officials said on Tuesday.

The man died in Valencia on 13 February, with the authorities confirming that the cause of death was "severe pneumonia of unknown origin". The autopsy has confirmed that he died from new coronavirus, the El Pais newspaper reported.

Football and basketball matches will be held behind closed doors in Valencia, it added.

So far, a total of 151 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Spain, according to the latest information provided by the health ministry.

Earlier, Spanish media reported 58 cases of coronavirus, with most people infected after they returned from Italy, the country most affected by coronavirus in Europe. Over 2,000 people have been infected in Italy so far, while the first two cases were registered in late January. The death toll has risen to 79.

The death toll from coronavirus has exceeded 3,100 worldwide, with nearly 91,000 more infected.