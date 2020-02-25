General Affairs Council Convenes in Brussels to Discuss Issues Including Relations With UK - Video

Earlier in the day, the Associated Press reported that European Union ministers are set to approve a tough mandate for negotiations with the United Kingdom over the trade deal.

The Foreign Affairs Council convened in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues, including legislative work in 2020, multiannual programming for the commission's term and the next steps in the EU-UK relationship.

The meeting comes nearly a month after the UK finally divorced the EU thus paving the way for trade talks between the two parties.

While the EU foreign ministers have reportedly agreed on taking a tougher stance in the negotiation process amid concerns that the UK could become a trade giant at the bloc's borders, London hopes to finalise the talks before the end of the year.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!