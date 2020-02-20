Man Stabbed in the Neck in London Mosque During Afternoon Prayers - Police

A man has been stabbed in the neck at a Regents Park mosque in central London during afternoon prayers, London police said on Thursday.
According to witness reports, the assailant attacked the muezzin, the person calling to prayer. The police have detained a man suspected of perpetrating the crime.
#INCIDENT Police were called to a mosque near Regents Park at 3.10pm to reports of a stabbing. A man, in his 70s, was found injured. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 20, 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.https://t.co/K3UpX2Wyty
LATEST — London police arrest man for attempted murder after a stabbing incident at a downtown mosque pic.twitter.com/6hxmuZXk2Z— DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) February 20, 2020
