High Representative of EU Borrell Holds Presser as Foreign Affairs Council Discusses Libya - Video

The day before, the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, China, the US, the UK and other participants held a session of the Berlin conference on Libya, calling on the opposing Libyan sides to accelerate negotiations for a permanent ceasefire.

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is holding a press conference this Monday ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

A meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council chaired by Borrell will take place later on Monday, with the focus set on the shaky situation in Libya.

The foreign ministers will also discuss EU relations with the African Union and India, as well as the recent developments in the Sahel region and the Middle East peace process.

Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!