Register
18:44 GMT11 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Courtroom One Gavel

    Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify in Gurtel Corruption Case – Reports

    © CC BY 2.0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002111078289519-two-ex-spanish-prime-ministers-summoned-to-testify-in-gurtel-corruption-case--reports/

    MADRID (Sputnik) - Former Spanish prime ministers Mariano Rajoy and Jose Maria Aznar will testify before the National Court in a trial on alleged financial misconduct within their right-leaning party Partido Popular (People's Party, PP), the Spanish state television said on Tuesday.

    According to the TVE broadcaster, they will be asked whether they knew or not about the existence of a "b-box," or an unofficial party fund that was topped up through illegal means, an allegation put forward against the entire party leadership by former treasurer Jose Luis Barcenas, now jailed for 33 years within the same case.

    The large-scale scandal involving the PP's illicit funds has been ongoing for several years now and is known in Spain as the Gurtel case. It alleges businessman Francisco Correa Sanchez in using the party and its members for money laundering and tax evasion at the cost of bribes and kickbacks.

    The upcoming trial is specifically about 900,000 euros ($980,000) that the party spent for its Madrid headquarters' renovation in 2007-2008 – the prosecution believes the money came from the unaccounted shadow fund.

    Far-right frontman and founder of Schild en Vrienden, Dries Van Langenhove gives the thumbs up as he arrives for a media conference of the far right Vlaams Belang Party in Brussels, Monday, May 27, 2019
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    'We Will "Drain the Swamp", Kick Out Corrupt Politicians' – Belgian Flemish Right-Wing MP
    Aside from Rajoy and Aznar, witnesses will include all former People's Party general secretaries, several ministers and the former senate head, as well as the construction companies OHL, Sacyr и FCC that were hired for repairs in Madrid.

    This will be Rajoy's second time to testify within the Gurtel case. In 2018, it cost him a vote of no confidence and subsequent ouster as prime minister. 

    Tags:
    Spanish People's Party, Spanish national court, testimony, Mariano Rajoy, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse