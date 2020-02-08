French Ice Sports Federation President Didier Gailhaguet Resigns Amid Sexual Abuse Scandal

The president of the French Ice Sports Federation, Didier Gailhaguet, announced his resignation on Saturday amid the ongoing sexual abuse scandal in French skating.
"In order to keep the peace, I took the decision to resign from my post with philosophy, with dignity but without any bitterness in front of this injustice, and with my head held high," he told the press at the end of the federal council of his federation, in Paris.
The scandal flared up after ten-time champion of France, medalist of the World and European Championships Sarah Abitball said that she was sexually assaulted by her former mentor Gilles Beyer. According to her, this happened from 1990 to 1992, when she was a minor.
