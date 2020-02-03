Situation at Madrid Barajas Airport as Air Canada Flight Prepares to Make Emergency Landing - Video

Earlier, Air Canada Flight AC837 bound for Toronto was burning fuel over Madrid after experiencing an incident with the landing gear shortly after take-off from Barajas.

An Air Canada Boeing is making an emergency landing at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Airport in Madrid.

The plane earlier suffered a malfunction of the landing gear, parts of which fell off and got into the engines.

Barajas Airport was forced to shut down earlier on Monday after a drone was spotted in the take-off area. The airport resumed its traffic hours later.

