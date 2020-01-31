Register
09:43 GMT31 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Shutting the Door: So How Will Britain Change Now It's Out of the European Union?

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Christoph Scholz / Brexit
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107815/24/1078152412.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001311078182144-shutting-the-door-so-how-will-britain-change-now-its-out-of-the-european-union/

    Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday night after a political battle which has taken almost four years. But what will change and what will stay the same?

    At 11pm (Greenwich Mean Time) on Friday, 31 January, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will finally cease to be a member of the European Union.

    Britain originally applied to enter the European Economic Community (EEC) as it was then, in 1961, but French President Charles de Gaulle blocked it and the UK finally joined, after a referendum, in 1973.

    ​In June 2016 a majority of the British people voted to leave the EU and Prime Minister Theresa May invoked Article 50 but it took a general election before the UK Parliament finally agreed to pass the legislation to “get Brexit done.”

    So What Happens Now?

    As of Saturday 1 February Britain enters the 11-month transition period and trade between the UK and the EU will remain essentially the same while the UK government and the EU negotiates the terms of a trade deal.

    ​During the transition period the British government, British companies and British individuals must obey EU rules on everything from toilet roll production standards to co-operation on defence and security.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said he will not request an extension to the transition period beyond December 2020.

    But then this is the same Mr Johnson who said he would not request a Brexit extension beyond 31 October 2019… and then did exactly that.

    Let the Trade Negotiations Begin...

    During the transition period the UK remains within the single market and the customs union but if no trade deal is struck then it is possible tariffs will be imposed by both sides after 31 December 2020 - a nightmare scenario which most economists believe would sink Britain into a recession.

    ​The Department for Exiting the European Union formally closes down this week and the trade negotiations will be conducted out of Downing Street itself.

    Boris Johnson’s government will also set up a new independent body to “protect UK firms against injury caused by unfair trade practices and unforeseen surges in imports.”

    ​While the details are not clear, it would appear this new body is designed to counteract the dumping of cheap exports, such as Chinese steel, which prove impossible for British manufacturers to compete with.

    So, apart from trade, what other differences will people in the UK notice?

    Introduction Of Points-Based Immigration System

    In the EU Withdrawal Bill the government promised to protect the rights of existing EU nationals residing in the UK, as well as citizens of Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

    But EU nationals arriving in the UK on or after 1 January 2021 will not automatically be entitled to live in Britain.

    From the start of 2021 the government will introduce an “Australian-style” points-based immigration system, as first suggested by the Vote Leave campaign in 2016.

    ​All EU nationals - with the exception of people from the Republic of Ireland - will be subjected to the same immigration barriers as those from outside the EU.

    There will be exceptions. For example a fast-track scheme will allow migrants to fill shortages in public services, especially the NHS, and 10,000 people will be allowed in on the Seasonal Agricultural Workers’ Scheme to pick fruit and vegetables during harvest time.

    Forget The Backstop

    After the transition period the government will also begin to implement the “new protocol” on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

    Daniel McCrossan (centre), an SDLP Member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, joins protesters on Lifford Bridge on 16 October 2019
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    A protest against a hard Brexit on the Irish border

    This should not affect cross-border trade but it will introduce new bureaucracy for anyone importing or exporting goods between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland.

    During the election campaign Mr Johnson, having dispensed with the "Irish backstop", said there would be “no forms, no checks, no barriers of any kind” for goods moving between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

    He was wrong.

    Goods moving across the Irish Sea will face a new administrative process known as an exit declaration and there will be extra checks on food products.

    ​How Are Farmers and Fishermen Affected?

    British farmers will no longer be covered by what the government calls the “flawed” Common Agricultural Policy, but nor will they will be entitled to the EU subsidies they currently receive.

    The government says it will switch to a system whereby instead of getting money depending on the amount of land farmed, they will be “rewarded” for “the work they do to enhance the environment, improve animal welfare and produce high quality food in a more sustainable way.”

    An auctioneer listens to bids for a cow at a market in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland in October 2019
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    An auctioneer listens to bids for a cow at a market in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland in October 2019

    No details have been forthcoming about how this new Environmental Land Management system will work in practice but direct subsidies will be phased out over a seven-year period.

    Fishing boats and trawlers operating out of the UK will no longer be subject to what the government calls the “unfair” Common Fisheries Policy and foreign vessels will not be able to fish in UK waters unless they obtain a special licence.

    The government says it will “create powers to determine fishing opportunities for the UK” which will enable it to preserve and possibly increase fish stocks but it is not clear yet whether that will be setting a quota for British trawlers or limiting the number of days they can stay at sea.

    What Other Changes Will People Notice?

    Travel between the UK and the EU countries will be unchanged during the transition period.

    Red or burgundy EU passports will be gradually phased out and replaced with dark blue UK passports, similar to the passports used before 1997.

    EU Passports applications surge in the wake of Brexit
    © Flickr / Justus Blümer
    EU Passports applications surge in the wake of Brexit

    Criminals will definitely notice a change - the European Arrest Warrant will no longer apply at the end of the transition period, meaning it will be more difficult to extradite criminals from EU countries for crimes committed in the UK, and vice versa.

    In fact, Germany has already said it will refuse to extradite its nationals to Britain after 31 December 2020.

    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, Brexit, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Wilbur Ross Coronavirus
    Disaster Dividend
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse