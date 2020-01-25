Yellow Vests Protesters Gather Outside Belmarsh Prison to Support Julian Assange - Photo, Video

The day before, Renata Avila, a lawyer and member of Assange’s legal team, said that the famous whistleblower had been moved out of solitary confinement at Belmarsh Prison.

Yellow vests protesters gathered on Saturday near HM Prison Belmarsh to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and condemn the extradition hearing against the whistleblower.

The protest comes two days after Westminster Magistrates' Court in London decided to postpone the hearings on Assange's extradition to the United States from February to May.

At the same time, lawyer and member Assange's legal team Renata Avila confirmed the day before that the whistleblower had been moved out of solitary confinement in the prison, where he had been held since April.

Julian Assange, the founder of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks, sought shelter in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London between 2012 and early 2019.

In April 2019, UK police were given permission by the Lenin Moreno government to enter the embassy and arrest him, with British authorities sentencing him to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his original bail conditions.

In May 2019, the US Department of Justice indicted Assange under the Espionage Act. Thus, Assange faces up to 175 years imprisonment for his role in publishing classified documents that exposed alleged corruption and criminality on the part of US occupation forces in Iraq.