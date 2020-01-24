Greek Cabinet Says Government Websites Targeted by Cyberattack

“In the evening, DDoS attacks on government websites took place. These attacks resulted in the dysfunction of some web pages”, Petsas said on late Thursday in a statement.
He stressed that certain measures had been taken and the operation of the websites was soon restored.
Πέτσας για τις κυβερνοεπιθέσεις : Ηταν DDoS -Ενεργοποιήθηκαν αντίμετρα https://t.co/g2IOx1Nr1X— Stelios Petsas (@SteliosPetsas) January 23, 2020
Previously, Greek media reported that several Greek government websites had been hacked by a Turkish cybergroup, calling itself Anka Neferler. The Greek hacking group of Anonymous Greece said it had staged a retaliatory attack on the Turkish government websites.
