UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Addresses WEF in Davos - Video

The 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is taking place in the Swiss resort village of Davos on 21-24 January. This year, the theme of the forum is "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World".

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is delivering a speech on the third day of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The 2020 World Economic Forum has brought together nearly 3,000 businessmen, investors, and heads of state. This time, the agenda of the forum focuses on "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World".

The forum is running through 24 January.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.