Barcelona police have arrested a suspect after a series of seemingly unconnected incidents that occurred throughout the city, according to El Pais. The suspect was described as being from a ‘foreign nationality’ and about 30 years of age, but he has yet to be named.
The report says that at 3 p.m. on Monday, an apartment fire occurred near the city’s Ciutadella Park; and investigation revealed a dead body and signs that there had been a struggle and that someone had attempted to burn the flat to cover his tracks.
Later a video emerged on the internet showing a man descending from the building as smoke is seen billowing from the window.
Soon, another incident happened just 600 meters from the apartment fire: the body of an elderly woman was discovered in the lobby of a nearby building; evidence suggested that she'd sustained a head injury, according to media reports.
Some time later, less than a mile away from the first incident, an attempted robbery left one victim with a stab wound. But this time, police managed to arrest the suspect and bring him into custody. The video shows the moment of the arrest.
The police were fairly easily able to link all the incidents to the arrested suspect, as they found the ID card of one of the victims among his belongings.
