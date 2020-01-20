Register
16:52 GMT +320 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) engineer poses on the helipad of Turkish drilling vessel Yavuz in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus, August 6, 2019

    Cyprus Dubs Turkey ‘Pirate State’ as Mediterranean Gas Drilling Dispute Simmers

    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107808/55/1078085514.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001201078086024-cyprus-dubs-turkey-pirate-state-as-mediterranean-gas-drilling-dispute-simmers/

    Turkey resumed gas exploration drilling in the Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus’s coast last week amid overlapping claims between Nicosia and the Turkish-backed de facto state of Northern Cyprus regarding the extent of their maritime economic zones.

    Cyprus authorities have accused Ankara of acting like a ‘pirate state’ over its plans to continue exploratory gas drilling around the Mediterranean island.

    “Turkey is turning into a pirate state in the eastern Mediterranean,” the Cypriot presidency said in a statement cited by AFP late Sunday. “Turkey insists on going down the path of international illegality,” the statement added.

    A Turkish drilling ship resumed exploratory drilling for gas in the south of the island on Friday, citing Turkish Cypriots’ rights to the maritime zone under a 2011 license agreement granted to Turkish Petroleum by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an entity considered by the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus under Turkish occupation, but classified by Ankara to be a full-fledged state.

    The European Union called on Turkey to drop its drilling plans Saturday, calling Ankara’s activities “illegal” and threatening sanctions against individuals or companies engaged in the drilling. “The international law of the sea, the principle of good neighbourly relations and the sovereignty and sovereign rights over the maritime zones of all Member States have to be respected,” the EU said in a statement. Sanctions may be discussed by EU foreign ministers in Brussels later Monday, the bloc warned.

    Cyprus first discovered offshore gas reserves in 2011, but has been stuck in a dispute involving Nicosia, Greece, Israel and Turkey, with each of the parties competing for gas production and potentially lucrative pipeline rights ever since.

    The Mediterranean island has been divided between Greek Cyprus and the Northern Turkish Cyprus since the 1974 Turkish invasion, with Ankara being the only country in the world recognizing the latter’s claims to statehood. The Cypriot government and the international community consider Northern Cyprus to be part of the Greek Cypriot-governed Republic of Cyprus.

    Turkish energy companies backed by Turkish Navy warships have repeatedly attempted to drill off Cypriot coastal waters in recent months, maintaining that Ankara is protecting the rights of Turkish Cypriots to share in the island’s wealth. Ankara maintains that some areas where the internationally-recognized government has gas exploration operations belong to Turkey’s continental shelf, or areas claimed by Northern Cyprus.

    Ankara has also accused the EU of “double standards” over its threats to sanction Turkish entities for the drilling activities, with Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Askoy accusing the bloc Sunday of staying silent before the usurpation “of our countries and the Turkish Cypriots’ rights in the eastern Mediterranean.”

    In late November, Turkey and the Libyan Tripoli-based Government of National Accord signed a memorandum which outlined a new maritime border running through a zone of the Mediterranean which Greece and Cyprus also lay claim to. Earlier this month, officials from Cyprus, Greece and Israel signed a gas pipeline megadeal for delivering billions of tonnes of gas to Europe, with part of the route claimed by Turkey. The pipeline, known as EastMed, runs 1,900 km, and is expected to cost $6 billion, and to deliver gas from deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean Basin to Europe via Greece and Italy.

    Related:

    It's All About Gas: How Turkey's Deal With Tripoli May Play Out for Eastern Mediterranean
    EU Needs to Support Turkey in Libya If It Is to Stay Relevant as a Global Actor – Erdogan
    Turkey Resumes Gas Drilling in Mediterranean Off Cyprus' Southern Coast — Foreign Ministry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers present creations of the label Dont Shoot The Messengers (DSTM) during a fashion show at the Berlin Fashion Week on January 15, 2020 in Berlin.
    From Ushanka Hats to Latex Bondage Outfits: Alluring Apparel at Berlin Fashion Week
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse