Chairman of Czech Upper House of Parliament Jaroslav Kubera Dies

Jaroslav Kubera, chairman of the Czech Upper House of Parliament, has died at the age of 72, according to chamber's spokeswoman Sue Nguyen.

According to reports, he died on Sunday afternoon. On his way to the office, he felt sick and was first transferred to the hospital in Teplice and later died.

The Speaker of #CzechRepublic Senate Jaroslav Kubera dies aged 72 - Czech Press Agency + Official Senate Statement https://t.co/oRPssHAclo — Filip Horký (@FilipHorky) January 20, 2020

​Kubera, 72, gave a speech at his party's congress over the weekend and was not known to be serious ill.

Last week, Kubera, along with the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, Radek Vondracek, attended a President's New Year's lunch.

Since 2000 he has been a Senator for District No. 32 - Teplice - and the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs of the Czech Parliament's Senate. Since 2016 he has been the Vice-Chairman of the Senate.

He was married and has two adult daughters.