Lord of The Rings Author's Son Dies at 95

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Christopher Tolkien, who edited much of J. R. R. Tolkien's posthumously published work, passed away at the age of 95, the literary society dedicated to the legacy of his late father said Thursday.

"Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family", the Tolkien Society said on Twitter.

Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family. pic.twitter.com/X83PTx4b7x — Tolkien Society (@TolkienSociety) January 16, 2020

​Christopher Tolkien was the third son of the iconic fantasy author. He is known for drawing many of the original maps of Middle-earth, where the Lord of the Rings is set.

Tolkien had lived in France with his wife Baillie.