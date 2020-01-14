European Parliament Holds Discussion on Situation in Libya - Video

On Monday, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, and the Prime Minister of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, met in the Russian capital for talks, mediated by Russia and Turkey, to discuss an unconditional and open-ended ceasefire.

The European Parliament is holding a debate in Strasbourg on the situation in Libya after Khalifa Haftar left Moscow following talks on the settlement of Libya's political crisis, without signing a ceasefire agreement, while Sarraj and Libya’s High Council chairman, Khalid al-Mishri, did sign the agreement.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that Khalifa Haftar positively accepted the final statement on the meeting in Moscow, but was taking two days to discuss it with tribal leaders.

The Libyan warring parties announced a ceasefire on Sunday, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. A further conference to try and end the Libyan crisis is scheduled for 19 January in Berlin.

