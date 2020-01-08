Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Step Back’ From British Royal Family

In a statement Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to “step back” from their roles as members of the British royal family.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the duke and duchess of Sussex wrote in an Instagram post.

The pair, who recently returned to the UK after a six-week stay in Canada, also noted in their statement that they no longer plan to live in the UK full-time but will instead “balance” their time between the UK and North America.

​“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the statement continues.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support,” the statement concludes.

The couple’s announcement comes after the pair has faced great media scrutiny. In a November interview with BBC Five Live, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said that Markle is “serving a life sentence” in the public eye and “deserves a break” along with her husband. In October, Prince Harry also filed a lawsuit against DMG Media - formerly known as Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Daily Mail tabloid - for publishing parts of a personal letter from Markle to her estranged father.