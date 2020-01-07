Istanbul Airport Temporarily Closed After Passenger Plane Skids Off Runway - Reports

The airport is closed for flights until 11:20 a.m. local time (08:20 GMT), according to Turkey’s NTV channel.
No one was reportedly injured in the plane incident, while further details remain unknown.
According to media reports, the Boeing 737-800 from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, operated by Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus, skidded as it landed early in the morning.
#Pegasus’un #Sharjah’tan dönen @Boeing #B737-800’ü @SabihaGokcen’e inişte kayarak pistten çıktı. Toprak alanda durabilen uçaktaki yolcular, slide (tahliye kaydırağı) ile tahliye edildi.— BoardingInfo (@boardinginfo) January 7, 2020
Yaralanan olmadı. Havalimanı pisti temizleme çalışmaları için kapatıldı. @ucurbenipegasus pic.twitter.com/beeJEIk3bz
There were no injuries and all passengers were safely evacuated.
