Istanbul Airport Temporarily Closed After Passenger Plane Skids Off Runway - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport has been temporarily shut down after a passenger plane slid off a runway earlier on Tuesday, Turkey’s NTV channel reported.

The airport is closed for flights until 11:20 a.m. local time (08:20 GMT), according to Turkey’s NTV channel.

No one was reportedly injured in the plane incident, while further details remain unknown.

According to media reports, the Boeing 737-800 from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, operated by Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus, skidded as it landed early in the morning.

​There were no injuries and all passengers were safely evacuated.