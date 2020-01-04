Austria's Green Party Congress Approves Coalition Deal With Conservatives

Earlier this week, Reuters reported, citing a spokesperson for the Greens that the party had reached a coalition deal with the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP).

A party congress of Austria's Greens has approved a coalition deal with the conservative Austrian People's Party led by Sebastian Kurz, Reuters reported.

According to the official tally, 93.2% of the delegates at the congress in Salzburg voted in favour of the coalition deal, which was agreed earlier this week. This gives Kurz the green light to return as the country's chancellor, while the Green Party enters the government for the first time, the agency says.

On 1 January, both parties announced that they had reached a coalition deal. Late last year, leader of the People's Party, Sebastian Kurz, was granted a mandate to form a cabinet.

On 29 September 2019, Austria held snap parliamentary elections. Kurz's party won them with 37.5% of the vote. Kurz held talks with all political parties that have seats in parliament, and in November he announced that his People's Party would negotiate a coalition government with the Greens that was in fourth place with a record high of 13.9% of the vote.